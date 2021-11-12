Best smartwatches to buy in India under Rs. 10,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 12, 2021, 12:30 am

Top 5 smartwatches available in India under Rs. 10,000

Are you looking to own a smartwatch with all the vital sensors, a good display, and long battery life but don't wish to spend a lot? Well, popular brands like Amazfit, Xiaomi, and Realme currently offer some good wearables that tick all the right boxes if not all. Here are some of the best smartwatches you can buy in India under Rs. 10,000.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

As more and more people are adopting a smart and healthy lifestyle, tech brands are tapping into the wearable segment to offer fitness bands, smartwatches, smart glasses, and other products that provide a slew of health-centric features as well as other functions. The demand for smartwatches is particularly increasing across all age groups and the sub-Rs. 10,000 price-segment is seeing plenty of competition.

Watch #1

Amazfit GTR 2e is priced at Rs. 9,999

The Amazfit GTR 2e features a circular dial with a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display, a 5ATM water-resistant body, and over 50 watch faces. It offers SpO2 and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) health assessment function, 90 sports modes, and voice control support. It promises up to 24 days of battery life with typical use.

Watch #2

Realme Smart Watch S Pro costs Rs. 9,940

The Realme Smart Watch S Pro flaunts a circular stainless steel dial with a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display, Auto Brightness adjustment, 5ATM water resistance, and 100+ watch faces. It is equipped with a dual-core processor and provides SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, dual-satellite GPS, smart controls, and 15 sports modes. It is touted to last up to 14 days with continuous usage.

Watch #3

Mi Watch Revolve Active is priced at Rs. 9,923

The Mi Watch Revolve Active also comes with a circular dial and a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED screen. It offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, VO2 Max and breathing training, built-in GPS, auto workout detection, and over 110 watch faces. The wearable also supports voice control with built-in Alexa and provides up to 14 days of battery life.

Watch #4

Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE is priced at Rs. 7,498

The Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE features a circular dial with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 100 built-in watch faces, and an IP67-rated build quality. The watch provides SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring along with sleep tracking and 100 sports modes. It is said to last up to seven days with typical use and provides 8GB of storage as well as support for Bluetooth calling.

Watch #5

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini costs Rs. 6,999

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini boasts a square dial with a 1.55-inch AMOLED display, a 5ATM water-resistant build quality, and 87 watch faces. The watch offers SpO2, heart rate, and stress level measurement along with menstrual cycle tracking, over 70 sports modes, and built-in Alexa voice control. It promises a battery life of up to 14 days.