Moto G200 5G v/s OnePlus 9RT: Which one is better?

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 12:00 am

Comparison between Moto G200 5G and OnePlus 9RT

Motorola had launched its latest smartphone, the Moto G200 5G, in Europe yesterday. Touted as the "flagship-killer," the handset offers high-end specifications, including a flagship Snapdragon processor, a high refresh rate display, and a 108MP main camera — all at an affordable price-tag. But is it better than OnePlus's recently-launched 9RT model which is also an affordable flagship? Here's our comparison.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Priced at just €450, the Motorola G200 comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. Currently, Vivo X70 Pro+ (Rs. 79,990), is the only phone available in India with this processor. If Motorola decides to launch the handset in the country, it will compete against many mid- and high-range smartphones, including the OnePlus 9RT, which is also tipped to debut in India soon.

Design

Both the phones sport a punch-hole design

Moto G200 5G is available in two color options OnePlus 9RT comes in three color variants

The Moto G200 features an IP52-rated plastic body, a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a narrow bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168.07x75.53x8.89mm and weighs 202g. The OnePlus 9RT has a punch-hole setup on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5g. Both have vertically-aligned triple rear camera units.

Display

OnePlus 9RT has a Full-HD+ AMOLED panel

The Moto G200 bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, 396ppi pixel density, and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. In comparison, the OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 397ppi pixel density, 87.9% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Cameras

Moto G200 boasts a 108MP main camera

The Moto G200 is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, sports a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.2) and a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals

They are backed by Qualcomm's top-tier chipsets

OnePlus 9RT boots ColorOS 12 user interface

The Moto G200 is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handsets run on Android 11.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Moto G200 carries a price-tag of €450 (around Rs. 37,700) for the 8GB/128GB model and will be available in Europe in a few weeks' time. The OnePlus 9RT is available in China at a starting cost of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB/128GB version. Details regarding their launch in India are not known as of now.

Our verdict

Which one is the better option?

It is a 50:50 competition. The Moto G200 has a higher refresh rate display whereas the OnePlus 9RT has an AMOLED panel. The former has a larger battery, but the latter offers faster charging support. However, in our view, the Moto G200 wins the battle with a superior main camera and an upgraded Snapdragon 888+ processor.