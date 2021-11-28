Realme GT 2 Pro's India debut tipped for Q1 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 06:39 pm

Realme will launch its GT 2 Pro smartphone in India in the first quarter of 2022, as per 91mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma. Sharma has also spotted the handset's moniker in the source code of the company's website. As for the highlights, it is rumored to get a 6.51-inch display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

If the leaks are to be trusted, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be a flagship offering and it will be announced around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and OnePlus 10 range. Xiaomi's 12 series will also go official in the coming weeks, meaning the first quarter of 2022 will see several tech giants fighting for new smartphone buyers.

Design and display

The phone might sport a Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device is expected to bear a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 404ppi.

A 32MP front camera is expected

The triple rear cameras on Realme GT 2 Pro will likely include a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP tertiary lens. On the front, it could have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 125W fast-charging

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

As per a leak, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be priced at around Rs. 47,000. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch in India in Q1 2022.