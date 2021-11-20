Motorola Austin's render reveals full design features

Motorola is expected to launch a new budget smartphone, the Austin, in 2022. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared a render of the handset, revealing its full design features. As per the image, it will come with a punch-hole, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Motorola is reportedly working on a number of models for 2022, including the Austin, the actual moniker of which is still under the wraps. Its render gives us a fair idea of the company's design language for the upcoming mid-range handsets. The phone will also add to the tech giant's portfolio of under-Rs. 30,000 offerings next year.

Design and display

The phone could bear a 6.5-inch display

The Motorola Austin will feature a polycarbonate built with a centrally-positioned punch-hole design, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have an oval-shaped camera unit. The device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information

There will be a 13MP selfie camera

The Motorola Austin will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter and two other lenses, the details of which are unknown. For selfies, it may have a 13MP front-facing sensor.

Internals

A 5,000mAh battery is expected

The Motorola Austin will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Austin: Pricing and availability

Considering its specifications and features, Motorola Austin could carry a price-figure of around Rs. 28,000. However, its official pricing and availability will be announced at the time of launch.