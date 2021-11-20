#DealOfTheDay: Motorola Edge 20 available with Rs. 7,000 discount

Flipkart offers attractive discount on Motorola Edge 20

If you're looking to buy a mid-range 5G smartphone without denting your wallet, here's a great deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the Motorola Edge 20 model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing additional bank card discounts, easy EMI options, and a smartphone exchange scheme. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

With the ongoing Mobiles Bonanza sale hosted by Flipkart, smartphones from all ranges and companies have been listed with discounted prices and bank offers. Motorola Edge 20 comes at a fairly reduced price-figure along with additional benefits and is thus an interesting deal to grab. Notably, the Flipkart sale will end on November 21, i.e., tomorrow.

Everything to know about the deal

Motorola Edge 20 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart with a price-tag of Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 34,999). Buyers can avail a 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The cost can further be reduced by up to Rs. 14,250 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and Display

The phone flaunts a 144Hz screen

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge 20 features an aluminium-plastic built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The device comes in Frosted Emerald, Frosted Onyx, and Frosted Pearl color variants.

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Edge 20 bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies, it gets a 32MP (f/2.3) front-facing snapper.

Internals

There is a 4,000mAh battery

The Motorola Edge 20 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.