Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's leaked user manual confirms key specifications

Published on Nov 20, 2021, 05:26 pm

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone by the end of this year or in 2022. In the latest development, its user manual has reportedly been leaked, which reveals all the specifications. As per the spec sheet, it will come with triple rear cameras, a Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be the company's next budget offering in the 5G segment and the user manual has already informed users about the official specifications. The leaks also suggest that the handset will soon be launched and even though it will come at a time when Android 12 would be rolled out, the spec sheet reveals Android 11 running the phone.

Design and display

The phone will get a Full-HD+ LCD screen

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will bear vertically arranged camera sensors. The device may sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information

A 50MP main camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will likely offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it could have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 25W fast-charging support

Samsung Galaxy A13 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability information of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is unknown. However, going by its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at Rs. 17,000.