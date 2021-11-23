OPPO Reno7 series listed online; design and key specifications confirmed

OPPO Reno7 series listed on e-commerec site for reservations

OPPO is all set to launch its Reno7 series of smartphones in China on November 25. The line-up will include the Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro models. Prior to the launch event, the handsets have been listed on e-commerce site JD.com, revealing their design and key specifications. The phones will have a punch-hole design, up to four rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Reno7 line-up will arrive as a successor to the Reno6 series. In comparison to them, these new phones will come with a re-designed camera module and upgraded processors. The handsets are tipped to arrive in India around January next year. They will rival against smartphones like the Realme 8 series and Redmi Note 11 line-up, further igniting the smartphones' battle.

Design and display

The phones will have a Full-HD+ display

OPPO Reno7 SE OPPO Reno7 OPPO Reno7 Pro

The Reno7 series will feature a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will have a rectangular camera unit. The Reno7 SE will bear a 90Hz, 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, whereas the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will have a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. They will be offered in three color options each.

Information

The phones will be equipped with a 32MP selfie camera

The Reno7 SE and Reno7 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor. The Reno7 Pro will come with a quad camera unit, possibly headlined by a 50MP main camera. Up front, the trio will have a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals

They will run on Android 11 OS

The Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920, Snapdragon 778G, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipsets, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno7 SE will house a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery. They will offer 65W fast-charging support and boot Android 11.

Information

OPPO Reno7 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno7 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on November 25 in China. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 20,000.