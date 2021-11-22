Motorola G200 5G v/s Xiaomi 11T: Which one is better?
Motorola's latest Moto G200 5G has taken the Android world by storm with its premium specifications and affordable price-tag. It has garnered great interest from smartphone lovers as well as technology enthusiasts for being a well packaged offering. The handset goes against Xiaomi's 11T since both offer a high refresh rate screen, a 108MP main camera setup, and a top-tier chipset.
Why does this story matter?
The Moto G200 5G is the company's latest 'flagship killer' with specifications of a premium device wrapped in an affordable price-tag. It comes with a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. The handset takes on several mid- and high-range smartphones including popular offerings like the OnePlus 9RT and Xiaomi 11T.
Both the phones have a punch-hole design
The Moto G200 5G features an IP52-rated build quality and a plastic back body. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168.07x75.53x8.89mm and weighs 202g. The Xiaomi 11T, on the other hand, boasts an IP53-rated water resistance, a metal-glass body, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 203g. Both the phones have a center-aligned punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Moto G200 5G has a 144Hz screen refresh rate
The Moto G200 5G comes with a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. In comparison, the Xiaomi 11T bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
Both the handsets flaunt a 108MP main camera
The Moto G200 5G sports a 108MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Xiaomi 11T is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.2) and 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera, respectively.
Xiaomi 11T offers 67W fast-charging support
The Moto G200 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Xiaomi's 11T is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Both the handsets boot Android 11.
How much do they cost?
The Moto G200 5G starts at €450 (around Rs. 37,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and will be available in Europe in Stellar Blue and Glacier Green colors. The Xiaomi 11T costs €499 (roughly Rs. 41,900) for the 8GB/128GB version and €549 (around Rs. 46,100) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available in Europe in Moonlight White, Meteorite Gray, and Celestial Blue options.
Which one is better?
There is no doubt that the Moto G200 5G is a good option to consider if you want an affordable Snapdragon 888+ 5G-powered model. However, with a premium build, a nicer AMOLED display, and faster charging support, Xiaomi 11T wins as an overall better device.