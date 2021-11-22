Motorola G200 5G v/s Xiaomi 11T: Which one is better?

Comparison between Moto G200 5G and Xiaomi 11T

Motorola's latest Moto G200 5G has taken the Android world by storm with its premium specifications and affordable price-tag. It has garnered great interest from smartphone lovers as well as technology enthusiasts for being a well packaged offering. The handset goes against Xiaomi's 11T since both offer a high refresh rate screen, a 108MP main camera setup, and a top-tier chipset.

The Moto G200 5G is the company's latest 'flagship killer' with specifications of a premium device wrapped in an affordable price-tag. It comes with a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. The handset takes on several mid- and high-range smartphones including popular offerings like the OnePlus 9RT and Xiaomi 11T.

The Moto G200 5G features an IP52-rated build quality and a plastic back body. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168.07x75.53x8.89mm and weighs 202g. The Xiaomi 11T, on the other hand, boasts an IP53-rated water resistance, a metal-glass body, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 203g. Both the phones have a center-aligned punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G200 5G comes with a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. In comparison, the Xiaomi 11T bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The Moto G200 5G sports a 108MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Xiaomi 11T is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.2) and 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera, respectively.

The Moto G200 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Xiaomi's 11T is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Both the handsets boot Android 11.

The Moto G200 5G starts at €450 (around Rs. 37,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and will be available in Europe in Stellar Blue and Glacier Green colors. The Xiaomi 11T costs €499 (roughly Rs. 41,900) for the 8GB/128GB version and €549 (around Rs. 46,100) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available in Europe in Moonlight White, Meteorite Gray, and Celestial Blue options.

There is no doubt that the Moto G200 5G is a good option to consider if you want an affordable Snapdragon 888+ 5G-powered model. However, with a premium build, a nicer AMOLED display, and faster charging support, Xiaomi 11T wins as an overall better device.