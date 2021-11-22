Vivo Y74s 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, launched

Vivo Y74s 5G launched in China

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone, the Y74s 5G, in China. The handset carries a price-tag of CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 26,800) and comes in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device has a Full-HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y74s 5G is the company's latest offering in the affordable 5G segment. It is packed with some high-end features like MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and 44W fast-charging support. With these features, the device will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 11T, POCO M4 Pro 5G and Realme 8s 5G, among others.

Design and display

The phone has an LCD panel

The Vivo Y74s 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 90.61% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Starry Night Black and Galaxy Blue colors.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y74s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y74s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y74s 5G: Pricing and availability

In China, the Vivo Y74s 5G is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the 8GB/256GB solo model. The availability details of the handset are yet to be revealed.