iQOO 8 series' India launch canceled, claims tipster

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 01:30 pm

iQOO 8 series India launch tipped to be canceled

iQOO had launched its 8 series of smartphones in China in August this year. The line-up includes the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro models. The handsets were rumored to arrive in India later this month or early December. However, according to tipster Debayan Roy, the company has canceled the launch. The reason behind this might be the global shortage of chipsets and other components.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Roy's tweet

iQOO 8 Series India launch - Cancelled ! — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 21, 2021

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The smartphone industry has seen price-hikes, launch delays, and even canceled products owing to the global chip shortage. The classic example being the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is now rumored to see limited release. If the iQOO 8 series stands canceled (official confirmation awaited), we will have to wait for the iQOO 9 series, which is expected to be announced early next year.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as the specifications are concerned, the iQOO 8 series features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a rectangular camera module. The vanilla 8 model has a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) flat AMOLED screen, whereas the 8 Pro bears a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved AMOLED panel. They provide a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Information

They are equipped with a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO 8 sports a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The 8 Pro has a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 16MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, they have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They are loaded with up to 512GB of storage

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former houses a 4,350mAh battery, while the latter packs a 4,500mAh battery. They support 120W wired fast-charging, while the Pro model also offers 50W wireless fast-charging. Both the handsets boot Android 11.

Information

iQOO 8 series: Pricing and availability

In China, the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro start at CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 44,300) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,300), respectively. As per the tip-off, the phones are unlikely to debut in India but the company is yet to comment on the matter.