Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 01:00 am

TECNO POVA 5G's renders, specifications leaked

TECNO is reportedly working on launching its first 5G smartphone, called the TECNO POVA 5G. In the latest development, YouTuber Tech Arena24 has leaked the handset's renders as well as its key specifications. Accordingly, the device will come with a punch-hole design, a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

TECNO is a popular smartphone maker known for its budget and mid-range models, especially in Africa. The POVA 5G will be the company's first offering in the 5G segment and is expected to arrive in the African markets in December and later in other regions, including India. It will rival smartphones like the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G and Moto G31.

Design and display

The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The TECNO POVA 5G will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be offered in at least a black color option.

Information

It will sport a 50MP primary camera

The TECNO POVA 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main snapper. Details regarding its other two lenses and the selfie camera are not known at the moment.

Internals

It will be loaded with 8GB of RAM

The TECNO POVA 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 OS and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

TECNO POVA 5G: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POVA 5G is tipped to be priced at around $280-300 (around Rs. 20,800-22,300). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.