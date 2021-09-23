'Mi NoteBook Days' sale: Xiaomi laptops available with attractive offers

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 07:16 pm

Xiaomi announces attractive discounts on laptops till September 25

Xiaomi has kicked off its "Mi NoteBook Days" sale in India. Under the sale, which ends on September 25, the company is offering up to Rs. 15,000 off on some of its laptops. The tech giant is also providing up to Rs. 4,500 off with HDFC Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 2,000 discount on prepaid transactions, and a "Smartphone for Laptop" exchange scheme.

Laptop #1

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition houses dual 2W speakers

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition (8GB/512GB) can be bought at Rs. 41,499 (MRP: Rs. 55,999) along with Rs. 400 discount on UPI payment. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display, a scissor mechanism keyboard, and a 720p web camera. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 46Wh battery.

Laptop #2

RedmiBook 15 Pro

RedmiBook 15 Pro supports DTS audio

The RedmiBook 15 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 44,499 (MRP: Rs. 59,999) with an additional Rs. 2,000 off on prepaid transactions. It has a polycarbonate built with a brushed metallic finish, narrow bezels, and a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. It is fueled by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 46Wh battery.

Laptop #3

Mi NoteBook Pro

Mi NoteBook Pro weighs 1.4kg

The Mi NoteBook Pro is listed with up to Rs. 15,000 off and can be purchased from Rs. 52,499 onwards. It has a lightweight built, a backlit keyboard, and a 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) "TrueLife" screen. The machine comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and has a battery life of up to 11 hours.

Laptop #4

Mi NoteBook Ultra

Mi NoteBook Ultra has a backlit keyboard

With up to Rs. 13,000 off, the Mi NoteBook Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs. 55,499. It features an all-metal design, a fingerprint sensor, and a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3200x2000 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device packs an 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and boasts up to 12 hours of battery life.