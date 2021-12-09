Technology OnePlus could reveal or tease 10 series on January 5

OnePlus reportedly scheduled an event on January 5; might tease 10 series

OnePlus is rumored to launch the 10 series of smartphones in January. In the latest development, tipster Max Jambor has now shared a screenshot of the invite of a OnePlus event scheduled for January 5. Though there is no mention of the OnePlus 10 line-up, the company is expected to either reveal or tease the range during the event. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

OnePlus was earlier tipped to launch the 10 series of smartphones, comprising the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, first in China in early January and then in the global markets by March/April 2022. The January 5 event will reportedly happen in Las Vegas, so the company might just showcase or tease the line-up instead of a full-fledged launch and then follow the above-mentioned schedule.

Design and display Both the devices will get Corning Gorilla Glass protection

OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, while the latter will offer an IP68 rating and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The duo will provide a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 32MP selfie camera

OnePlus 10 will have a 64MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. OnePlus 10 Pro may offer a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. They will have a 16MP and 32MP front-facing snapper, respectively.

Internals The duo will run on Android 12

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,500mAh battery while the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 12 and offer support for multiple connectivity options.

Information How much will they cost?

At present, the pricing information of the OnePlus 10 series is unknown. However, going by the specifications and features, the 10 and 10 Pro models should start at around Rs. 54,000 and Rs. 68,000, respectively.