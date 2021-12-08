Technology OPPO Find N 5G spotted on Geekbench; camera details leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 10:53 pm

OPPO Find N 5G's key details leaked

OPPO is expected to launch its Find N 5G foldable phone at the OPPO INNO Day 2021 event on December 14. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench and the Camera FV-5 website, revealing its processor and camera details. Accordingly, it will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and will capture 50MP photos with the rear camera.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Find N 5G will arrive as the company's first-ever foldable smartphone in the coming week. The device will offer some high-end specifications like an LTPO AMOLED display, four-in-one pixel binning technology, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will rival the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2 foldables.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a number of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor performs the actions, the higher is its score. The OPPO Find N 5G (model number PEUM00) has achieved a single-core score of 925 and a multi-core score of 3,364.

Design and display The phone will have a 2K AMOLED display

The OPPO Find N 5G is likely to feature an inward folding design, punch-hole cut-outs on the cover and main display, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might have a triple camera unit. The handset is said to bear a 7.8- to 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The main camera will capture 50MP photos

Pixel binning combines sensor's data to create smaller number of higher-quality pixels

As per the leak, the OPPO Find N 5G will sport a 12.6MP (f/1.8) main sensor which will be able to capture 50MP images with four-in-one pixel binning technology. It will be accompanied by a 16MP secondary sensor and a 13MP tertiary lens. Similarly, for selfies, it will have an 8.1MP (f/2.4) sensor, which can capture 32MP photos.

Internals It will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OPPO Find N 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find N 5G: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find N 5G at the time of its launch, which might take place on December 14. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around CNY 8,500 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).