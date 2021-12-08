Technology Vivo Y55s 5G goes official in China

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 09:56 pm

Vivo Y55s 5G launched at CNY 1,699

Vivo has introduced the 5G version of its Y55s smartphone in the Chinese market. It carries a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200). As for the highlights, it comes with a 6.58-inch screen, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a large 6,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y55s 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, which is the tech brand's biggest ever battery in a handset. In comparison to the 4G-only model launched in 2017, the latest phone gets a completely redesigned built, a larger screen, an improved camera setup, a 5G-ready processor, and a larger battery. It adds to the company's list of affordable 5G handsets.

Design and display The phone weighs 199.8 grams

The Vivo Y55s 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent chin, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular rear camera unit. It measures 163.87x75.33x9.17mm and weighs 199.8 grams. The device sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Mirror Lake Blue, Sakura Pink Meteor, and Ceramic Black color options.

Information It has an 8MP front camera

The Vivo Y55s 5G bears a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie shooter.

Internals It supports 18W fast-charging

The Vivo Y55s 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y55s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y55s 5G has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. As for its availability, it will soon go on sale in China.