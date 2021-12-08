Technology Realme GT 2 Pro's live image leaks with under-display camera

Realme GT 2 Pro will get a special under-display camera model

Realme is all set to make an announcement tomorrow, i.e. December 9, regarding the launch of its upcoming flagship GT 2 Pro smartphone. In the latest development, Gizmochina has leaked an alleged live image of the handset featuring an under-display camera (UDC). Reportedly, the device will be offered in two editions, one sporting the UDC and the other with a punch-hole design. Here's our roundup.

Considering that the leak is true, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company's first offering to sport an under-display camera. It will also be one of the first smartphones to boast Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device will compete with the Moto Edge X30, which will also be launching with a special edition under-display camera model.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme GT 2 Pro's standard edition will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a horizontal bulged-out camera module. The handset will bear a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and video motion enhancement (MEMC) support. It will be offered in at least two color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 60,000.