Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 05:19 pm

Realme GT 2 Pro to be launched on December 9

Realme will announce its GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone in China on December 9, the tech giant has confirmed via a teaser post on Weibo. As for the highlights, various leaks suggest that it will come with a 6.51-inch display, triple rear cameras, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast-charging support. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The December 9 launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro coincides with the Motorola flagship, Edge X30. With this competitive schedule, it has to be seen which of the two premium models outdoes the other in terms of performance. The GT 2 Pro will also be one of the very first phones to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a full-width camera bar. The device is said to sport a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be offered in multiple color options.

Information A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme GT 2 Pro may get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability information of the GT 2 Pro model at the time of launch tomorrow. However, it is likely to be priced at around CNY 5,050 (roughly Rs. 60,000).