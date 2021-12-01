Technology Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to debut this month

Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to debut this month

Published on Dec 01, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro to be launched in the coming days

Realme will launch its GT 2 Pro smartphone this month, the CEO of the company's India arm has confirmed. However, there's no light on its India launch. The tech brand has also announced the handset will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Previous leaks suggest a 6.8-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 Pro will be amongst the first smartphones to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Its launch in December will certainly grab more attention than those arriving later. It will also be the company's first and most premium flagship to rival the Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30, OnePlus 10 series, and Galaxy S22 lineup.

Design and display The phone will have a WQHD+ OLED screen

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a ceramic built and a horizontal bulged-out camera unit. The device is expected to bear a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a WQHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 387ppi.

Information It will likely get a 32MP front camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing

Realme is tipped to announce the GT 2 Pro with a price-tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000). However, the official pricing information will be revealed at the time of launch later this month.