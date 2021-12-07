Technology Moto Edge X30 officially teased; 5,000mAh battery confirmed

Moto Edge X30 officially teased; 5,000mAh battery confirmed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 02:07 pm

Moto Edge X30 confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Prior to the December 9 launch event, the Moto Edge X30 has appeared in official teasers on Weibo. The latest teasers by Motorola reveal the battery size, fast-charging details, and rear camera design. As per the Weibo posts, it will come with a 5,000mAh battery, 68W fast-charging support, triple rear cameras, and a punch-hole up front. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The tech brand has been releasing a series of teasers about the handset in the run-up to the launch event. The latest ones also suggest that Moto Edge X30 will get NFC, which a few Moto flagships have been missing for years. Upon launch, it will pose a rival to the upcoming OnePlus 10, Samsung S22, Xiaomi 12, and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Design and display The phone will boast a 144Hz OLED screen

The Moto Edge X30 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have an oval-shaped camera unit with vertically-aligned sensors. The device will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information There will be a 60MP front camera

The Moto Edge X30 will bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there will be a 60MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will boot Android 12 OS

The Moto Edge X30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability information of the Edge X30 at the time of its launch this week in China. However, going by its specifications and features, it could cost around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 70,000).