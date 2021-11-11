India-specific Samsung Galaxy S22 series may get Snapdragon 898 processor

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models will be launched in February 2022

Samsung is likely to introduce the flagship Galaxy S22 series in India with a Snapdragon processor instead of its in-house Exynos chipset. According to a report by Android Police, the US, Asian, and African markets will get Snapdragon 898-powered handsets, whereas Europe, Korea, and rest of the world will get Exynos 2200-fueled variants. Here's more.

Context

Why does this story matter?

If the reports are true, then this will be the first time that Samsung will use a Snapdragon chipset for its flagship smartphones in India. Historically, Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon processors have offered better performance, heat management as well as power efficiency over their Exynos counterparts. Hence, buyers who were ditching Samsung phones for not having Snapdragon chipsets may gravitate toward the S22 series.

Design and display

The phones will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will have an IP68-rated build quality, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will sport a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED displays, respectively, whereas the top-end S22 Ultra will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED screen with a built-in S Pen. They will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

The S22 Ultra will boast a 10MP periscope lens

The S22 and S22+ are rumored to come with a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Up front, they may pack a 16MP camera. The S22 Ultra will likely have a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. For selfies, a 32MP snapper is expected.

Internals

They will run on Android 12 OS

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2200 chipset, combined with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will house a 4,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 5,000mAh battery with 25W, 33W, and 45W fast-charging support, respectively. The trio will boot Android 12 and offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, UWB, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which is said to happen on February 8 next year. However, considering the leaked specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 65,000.