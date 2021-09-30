Moto Tab G20 launched in India at Rs. 11,000

Sep 30, 2021

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a new budget-range tablet, the Moto Tab G20, in India. The tablet is priced at Rs. 10,999 and will be available for pre-orders from October 2 onwards via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, a 5MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet provides Google Assistant voice control

The Moto Tab G20 features a sleek metal body with prominent bezels, Dolby Atmos sound support, as well as Google Assistant voice control function. The tablet bears an 8.0-inch HD+ (800x1280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with TDDI technology for a brighter and immersive experience, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in a Platinum Gray color option.

Information

It is capable of recording up to 1080p videos

The Moto Tab G20 is equipped with a single 5MP camera on the back which is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, there is a 2MP snapper that supports 720p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

The tablet runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto Tab G20 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto Tab G20: Pricing and availability

The Moto Tab G20 carries a price-tag of Rs. 10,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB model. The device will be up for pre-orders starting October 2 via Flipkart.