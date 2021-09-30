POCO C31, with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 01:57 pm

POCO C31 launched in India

POCO has launched its latest budget-range C-series smartphone, the POCO C31, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 8,499 and will be available for purchase during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale that begins October 3. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The POCO C31 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Royal Blue and Shadow Gray color options.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The POCO C31 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device boots MIUI 12 based on Android 10 OS

The POCO C31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pocket-pinch

POCO C31: Pricing and availability

The POCO C31 costs Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB version. Buyers will get Rs. 500 off on both the variants during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale along with up to 10% additional discount on ICICI and Axis Bank cards. The handset will go on sale from October 3 onwards via Flipkart.