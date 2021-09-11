Samsung Galaxy Wide 5, with a 5,000mAh battery, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 debuts in South Korea

Tech giant Samsung, in partnership with SK Telecom, has introduced its latest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy Wide 5, in the South Korean market. It carries a price-tag of KRW 4,49,900 (roughly Rs. 28,000). The key highlights of the phone include a 6.6-inch display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ screen and is offered in three color options. As for the dimensions, it measures 76.4x167.2x9mm and tips the scales at 203 grams.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C charging port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 has been priced at KRW 4,49,900 (approximately Rs. 28,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. In South Korea, it is up for grabs exclusively via SK Telecom's website. It could debut in India as the Galaxy F42 5G.