Vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA; images leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 12:15 am

Vivo Y32's TENAA listing leaked

Vivo seems to be working on a new Y-series smartphone, the Y32. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on the TENAA certification site, with model number V2158A. The TENAA listing reveals a set of images that suggest a flat frame, a rectangular rear camera unit, and a waterdrop notch up front. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Vivo Y32 will arrive as the company's next sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone with basic highlights. Its design resembles that of the Y33s model, which went official in India in August this year. The images from the TENAA site offer us an idea of the design language the tech brand will adopt in its upcoming Y-series handsets.

Design and display

The phone may have a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y32 will feature a waterdrop notch, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The device is expected to bear a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 404ppi.

Information

A 48MP main camera is expected

The Vivo Y32 will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it is likely to get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 18W fast-charging

The Vivo Y32 is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y32: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of Vivo Y32 is currently not known. However, considering its specifications and features, the handset is likely to carry a price-tag of Rs. 18,000.