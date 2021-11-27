Vivo S12's latest image reveals full design; China launch tipped

Vivo S12 tipped to debut in China next month

Vivo is reportedly working on a new S12 series of 5G smartphones. The line-up is said to include the vanilla S12 and S12 Pro models. In the latest development, a tipster has shared an image of the former, revealing its design features. The leak also claims that the handset will go official in China in December this year. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Vivo S12's image reveals the design philosophy that the tech brand is planning for its upcoming smartphones. The S12 Pro is also expected to look similar. The S12 will be Vivo's latest addition to the portfolio of 5G handsets and will likely offer a unique front design with a wider notch on the top and curved screen edges, too.

Design and Display

The phone will reportedly sport an AMOLED screen

As per the image, the Vivo S12 will feature a wide notch cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera bump. The device shall bear a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 390ppi. It can be seen in a Gold color in the latest image.

Information

There could be a 32MP front camera

The Vivo S12 appears to offer a triple rear camera setup, the details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it may get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

A 4,700mAh battery is expected

The Vivo S12 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo S12: Expected pricing

The official pricing and availability information of Vivo S12 will be announced at the time of its launch next month. Going by its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 28,000.