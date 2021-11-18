Nothing ear (1) tipped to get a Black color variant

Published on Nov 18, 2021

Nothing is gearing up to introduce a new Black color option for its ear (1) TWS earbuds, 91mobiles has claimed. The new variant will retain the transparent design and may also make its way to India. The earphones went official here in July and were up for grabs starting August 31. They come with active noise cancellation, wireless charging support, and in-ear detection.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Nothing ear (1) is the company's first-ever product. The TWS earphones were much hyped for their features and design. They have performed reasonably well in terms of sales thanks to their affordable price-tag. The earbuds already feature an attractive transparent design and the new Black color option with see-through built will attract some new customers.

Design

Each earphone weighs 4.7 grams

Nothing ear (1) features an IPX4 rating for water resistance, in-ear detection, a unique transparent design, and white silicone tips. It comes bundled with a transparent charging-cum-carry case, which gets a side button for pairing and a Type-C port. Dimensions-wise, each bud measures 28.9x21.523.5mm and weighs 4.7 grams while the charging case tips the scales at 57.4 grams.

Information

The earbuds pack an 11.6mm dynamic driver

Nothing ear (1) can be paired with devices which support Android 5.1 and above or iOS 11 and above. It has three high-definition microphones, an 11.6mm dynamic driver, and supports active noise cancellation (up to 40dB).

Battery

It offers a battery life of up to 34 hours

Each Nothing ear (1) bud houses a 31mAh battery while the case packs a 570mAh unit. On single charge, the earbuds provide a listening time of up to five hours with ANC on. The case provides back up for up to 34 hours (up to 24 hours with ANC on). It can be charged via the Type-C port or through Qi-compatible wireless chargers.

Information

Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing ear (1) is currently priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. However, it was launched with a price-tag of Rs. 5,999. The earbuds are up for grabs via Flipkart.