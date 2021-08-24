Nothing ear (1) to go on sale on August 31
Nothing had launched its first TWS earphones, called the ear (1), in India in July and it became available for pre-ordering last week. Now, the company's India Vice President Manu Sharma has announced that the earphones will go on sale on August 31 from 12pm onwards via Flipkart. For the unversed, the Nothing ear (1) carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,999.
Have a look at the official announcement
Thanks for the great response on ear (1) pre-orders. Next sale of ear (1) on 31 Aug, 12 PM on Flipkart. Same offers shall be available.#nothing #SoundOfChange #ear1— Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) August 24, 2021
The earphones have a unique transparent design
The Nothing ear (1) sports a transparent design, white silicone tips, and an IPX4-rated build that provides splash resistance. Each bud tips the scales at 4.7 grams and offers in-ear detection, transparency mode as well as gesture controls. The carry-cum-charging case also has a transparent design, a side button for pairing, and a USB Type-C port.
It offers Active Noise Cancellation technology
The Nothing ear (1) is equipped with three high-definition microphones along with an 11.6mm dynamic driver. It supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for blocking unwanted surround sound. The earphones provide Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
The charging case supports Qi wireless charging
In terms of battery life, the Nothing ear (1) carry-cum-charging case houses a 570mAh battery and supports wired as well as Qi wireless charging. It is touted to provide up to 24 hours of backup with ANC turned on and up to 34 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. Each bud is said to last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge.
Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability
In India, the Nothing ear (1) is priced at Rs. 5,999. It will go on sale starting August 31 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. Buyers will get a 6-month Gaana Plus subscription for free.