Nothing ear (1) to go on sale on August 31

Aug 24, 2021

Nothing ear (1) will be available in India via Flipkart

Nothing had launched its first TWS earphones, called the ear (1), in India in July and it became available for pre-ordering last week. Now, the company's India Vice President Manu Sharma has announced that the earphones will go on sale on August 31 from 12pm onwards via Flipkart. For the unversed, the Nothing ear (1) carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,999.

Thanks for the great response on ear (1) pre-orders. Next sale of ear (1) on 31 Aug, 12 PM on Flipkart. Same offers shall be available.#nothing #SoundOfChange #ear1 — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) August 24, 2021

Design

The earphones have a unique transparent design

The Nothing ear (1) sports a transparent design, white silicone tips, and an IPX4-rated build that provides splash resistance. Each bud tips the scales at 4.7 grams and offers in-ear detection, transparency mode as well as gesture controls. The carry-cum-charging case also has a transparent design, a side button for pairing, and a USB Type-C port.

Information

It offers Active Noise Cancellation technology

The Nothing ear (1) is equipped with three high-definition microphones along with an 11.6mm dynamic driver. It supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for blocking unwanted surround sound. The earphones provide Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Battery life

The charging case supports Qi wireless charging

In terms of battery life, the Nothing ear (1) carry-cum-charging case houses a 570mAh battery and supports wired as well as Qi wireless charging. It is touted to provide up to 24 hours of backup with ANC turned on and up to 34 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. Each bud is said to last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge.

Information

Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability

In India, the Nothing ear (1) is priced at Rs. 5,999. It will go on sale starting August 31 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. Buyers will get a 6-month Gaana Plus subscription for free.