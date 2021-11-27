Realme 9 series tipped to debut in India in February

Realme 9 series to comprise four models; launch tipped for February 2022

Realme is set to launch its 9 series of smartphones in India in 2022. In the latest development, 91mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma have claimed that the line-up will go official in January last week or February 2022. Sharma also suggests that there will be four models in the range, and two launch events might take place to reveal all the versions. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Realme 9 series is said to include the 9i, 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+/Max models. The line-up will add to Realme's budget smartphone portfolio in India and come as a successor to the 8 series of phones. With the expected specifications, the Realme 9 line-up will offer a slight upgrade over the 8 series, with a larger display and a better selfie camera.

Realme 9 will get a Super AMOLED screen

The Realme 9 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 405ppi.

A 32MP front camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on Realme 9 will include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone could have a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme 9: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of Realme 9 will be announced at the time of launch around February next year. Going by its leaked specifications and features, the handset may cost around Rs. 16,500.