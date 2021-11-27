Samsung Galaxy A13 4G allegedly enters production in India

Samsung commences production of Galaxy A13 4G in Greater Noida

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A13 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared that the 4G version of Galaxy A13 has entered production at the company's Greater Noida facility. The report also reveals a few design features such as quad rear cameras, a plastic back panel, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will arrive as an affordable 5G model from the company. The 4G version will carry an even cheaper price-tag. Its rear design is said to resemble that of Galaxy A52s 5G and it would get an extra camera sensor compared to the 5G version. The device will get mediocre specifications like an HD+ display, a Helio processor, and 18W fast-charging.

An LCD screen is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have plastic built and vertically-arranged camera sensors. The device may bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 264ppi.

There will be a 48MP main camera

Samsung A13 4G is said to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it may get an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

There could be a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability information of Galaxy A13 4G at the time of launch. However, considering its rumored specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 12,000.