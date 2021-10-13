Here's everything Samsung could unveil at 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2'

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Oct 13, 2021, 11:57 pm

Here’s everything we expect Samsung to reveal at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked Part 2’ event.

Samsung doesn't seem to be done with Unpacked events. Following the Unpacked event in August, the smartphone manufacturer has announced a "Galaxy Unpacked Part 2" presentation slated for October. The company didn't reveal much about the event but promised to show how it is offering more ways of "self-expression through technology." The teaser corroborated this, showing Health and SmartThings icons packed in pastel-colored boxes.

Invites

We could witness new variants, customization options for Galaxy models

Samsung has sent out invites for the online-only "Galaxy Unpacked Part 2" event that would commence at 7 am PDT (7:30 pm IST) on October 20. If the name of the event is anything to go by, it is possible that we would see revised versions of existing Galaxy smartphones instead of completely new devices.

More hints

Samsung mentions individuality would be talking point at the event

Samsung's latest newsroom post about the event suggests that it would cover personalization features or products for Galaxy devices. It reads, "Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality." This could indicate new color options for existing Galaxy models or full-blown personalization options.

Vying for attention

Samsung joins event-packed week alongside Apple, Google

Samsung's event is timed to happen alongside a bevy of other manufacturers' events this week. Apple has announced the "Unleashed" event slated for October 18 where we could see the new M1X-powered iPad Pros, a new Mac mini, and new AirPods. Meanwhile, Google also announced that the grand reveal of the Pixel 6 would be held on October 19.

Catching up

Samsung unveiled two flagship foldables at 'Galaxy Unpacked' in August

For context, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, and Galaxy Buds2 at its Unpacked event in August. The Fold3 and Flip3 are Samsung's flagship foldable smartphones and caused quite a stir at launch. Their prices start at around $1,800 and $1,000 respectively. The new Galaxy Watch4's pricing starts at $249 and the Galaxy Buds2 costs $150.