Nothing ear (1) black color option appears in latest leak

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 27, 2021, 01:00 am

Nothing ear (1) leaked in black color option

Nothing had launched its first truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the ear (1), in July this year flaunting a unique transparent design with some parts in white. Now, tipster @evleaks has shared a press render of the upcoming black color option. The new color variant will likely retain the transparent design and replace the white parts with matte black.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Nothing has already tasted success with its first-ever product, the ear (1). Although the company had launched the earbuds in limited stock, it has sold over 1,80,000 units of the single white color option. The upcoming black variant will further add to the sale by attracting buyers looking for a stealthy and unique pair of affordable wireless earbuds with ANC technology.

Design

The buds offer in-ear detection and water resistance

The Nothing ear (1) has a transparent design, an IPX4-rated water resistance, and silicone tips. It offers touch controls, in-ear detection, and comes bundled with a carry-cum-charging case with a transparent design, a side button for pairing, and a Type-C charging port. Dimensions-wise, each bud measures 28.9x21.5x23.5mm and weighs 4.7g. The case tips the scales at 57.4g.

Information

Nothing ear (1) sports three high-definition microphones

Nothing ear (1) comes with an 11.6mm dynamic driver along with three high-definition microphones. It offers support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Battery life

The case is equipped with a 570mAh battery

The Nothing ear (1) packs a 31mAh battery in each bud and offers up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to six hours with ANC off. The case houses a 570mAh battery and promises up to 34 hours of playback time. It can be charged via a Type-C port or Qi wireless chargers.

Information

Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing ear (1) was launched in India with a price-tag of Rs. 5,999 and is currently retailing at Rs. 6,299 on Flipkart. The black color option is expected to be launched in December.