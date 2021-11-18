Huawei announces MateBook E, VR Glass, and Watch GT Runner

Huawei launches new products at its conference in China

Huawei has launched a range of new devices at its latest conference in China. The line-up includes the Watch GT Runner smartwatch, MateBook E tablet, MateStation X desktop, and the VR Glass 6DoF gaming headset. The smartwatch and VR headset will go on sale from November 26 onwards, whereas the tablet and desktop will be available in December. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Huawei is one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Although known for its smartphones and telecommunication solutions, the tech giant is making a respectable progress in the market with its laptops, tablets, smartwatches, televisions and wireless earbuds, among others. The launch of VR glasses is another addition to its growing portfolio of consumer products.

Smartwatch

Watch GT Runner is priced at CNY 2,188 (Rs. 25,430)

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is a sports-oriented smartwatch with a 46mm dial, a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, a reinforced polymer fiber body, 5ATM water resistance, and built-in microphone as well as speaker. It offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, over 100 sports modes, 4GB of storage, NFC, and Bluetooth support. It is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Tablet-cum-laptop

MateBook E starts at CNY 5,999 (Rs. 69,700)

The Huawei MateBook E is a 2-in-1 tablet with stylus support, an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP lens on the back. It bears a 12.6-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) OLED screen. The tablet is powered by up to Intel Core i7 processors, combined with Iris X graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 42Wh battery. It boots Windows 11 OS.

Desktop

MateStation X desktop starts at CNY 9,999 (Rs. 1.16 lakh)

The Huawei MateStation X features a slim build with a 28.2-inch 4K (3840x2560 pixels) IPS LCD screen. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/Ryzen 7 5800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of M.2 NVMe storage. It runs on Windows 11 OS and comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

VR Glass

VR Glass 6DoF headset costs CNY 3,999 (Rs. 46,500)

Huawei's VR Glass 6DoF is a VR (virtual reality) gaming headset with dual 2.1-inch LCD screens. It offers a single-eye resolution of 1600x1600 pixels and a binocular resolution of 3200x1600 pixels. The headset has two adjustable lenses with myopia down to -7.0 and a 90-degree field of view. It weighs 188 grams and comes with two dedicated controllers.