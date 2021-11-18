Moto G Power (2022) debuts with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

Moto G Power (2022) launched in the US

Motorola has unveiled a new G-series smartphone, the Moto G Power (2022), in the US. The handset carries a starting price-tag of $199 (around Rs. 14,760) and will be available in early 2022. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Moto G Power (2022) arrives as a successor to the Moto G Power that was announced in January this year. Comparatively, the new handset offers a slightly smaller screen, a bumped up screen refresh rate, a new processor, improved camera setup, and more memory. The affordable price-tag makes this an appealing smartphone for the customers.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

The Moto G Power (2022) features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in a single Dark Grove color option.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Moto G Power (2022) is equipped with a triple rear camera comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto G Power (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G Power (2022): Pricing and availability

The Moto G Power (2022) is priced at $199 (around Rs. 14,760) for the 4GB/64GB model and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,470) for the 4GB/128GB version. The device will go on sale next year.