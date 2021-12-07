Technology Xiaomi 12 Pro visits 3C certification; 120W fast-charging support leaked

Published on Dec 07, 2021

Xiaomi 12 Pro to support 120W fast-charging

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its 12 series of smartphones by the end of this month. The line-up is tipped to include the Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro models. In the latest development, the Pro variant has been spotted on the 3C certification site with model number 2201122C. The listing reveals that the phone will boast 120W fast-charging capability. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the highest-spec model from the line-up. The 12 series will be the first from the company and one of the initial devices in the world to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The 120W fast-charging feature of Xiaomi 12 is also expected to be present in the iQOO 9 series and the Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD 2.

Design and display The device may sport rounded screen edges

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The handset will likely bear a 6.9-inch curved AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 509ppi.

Information A 50MP main camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on Xiaomi 12 Pro are said to include a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals There could be a 4,500mAh battery

Xiaomi 12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability information of Xiaomi 12 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. However, going by its specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 62,000.