iQOO's upcoming flagship will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 01:00 am

iQOO 9 series India launch timeline tipped

iQOO is likely to launch its latest flagship iQOO 9 series of smartphones in India by January end or early February next year, according to 91mobiles. The line-up may include vanilla iQOO 9 and 9 Pro (Legend) models. As per the report, at least one of the models will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 120W fast-charging support. Here's more.

iQOO has seemingly skipped the launch of its current flagship iQOO 8 series in India owing to the global chip shortage, making the iQOO 9 the company's next flagship in the country. It will pack some high-end features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast-charging, and Android 12 support, giving fair competition to rivals like the OnePlus 10 and Xiaomi 12 series.

Design and display The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they may have a triple camera setup. The handsets may bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro (or Legend) model may retain the BMW M Motorsport-inspired rear design.

Cameras iQOO 9 Pro may sport a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 9 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth sensor. The iQOO 9 Pro might offer a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP main sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phones may have a 16MP and a 32MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals They will run on Android 12 operating system

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro are likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They may pack a 4,400mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with up to 120W fast-charging support and run on Android 12 OS. The devices should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 9 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place next year. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 48,000.