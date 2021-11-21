Vivo V23e 5G's Geekbench listing suggests a Dimensity 810 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 01:00 am

Vivo V23e 5G to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

Vivo is gearing up to launch the 5G variant of the V23e smartphone on November 23. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing a few specifications. The listing, with model number V2126, suggests that V23e 5G will come with a Dimensity 810 processor, Android 11 support, and 8GB of RAM. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The leaks as well as the device's microsite suggest the Vivo V23e 5G will see several upgrades over the 4G version, which was launched earlier this month. It will get a revised camera setup, a larger display, a similar appearance, and a 5G-ready processor. The handset will also be priced higher than the V23e 4G to accommodate the changes.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. To evaluate this, it runs streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. The Vivo V23e 5G has achieved a single-core score of 555 and a multi-core score of 1,726.

Design and display

The phone might get a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo V23e 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 412ppi. It is tipped to be offered in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colors.

Information

There will be a 44MP main camera

The Vivo V23e 5G will get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 44MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide sensor, and a micro lens. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

A 4,030mAh battery is expected

The Vivo V23e 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V23e 5G: Pricing

Vivo will announce the official pricing details of the V23e 5G device at the time of launch on November 23. However, considering its specifications and features, it will likely cost THB 10,140 (roughly Rs. 23,000).