OnePlus 9RT could debut in India as OnePlus RT

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 12:00 am

A new OnePlus RT smartphone has been listed on the Google Supported Devices as well as Play Console. Tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that this RT model is a rebadged version of 9RT, which went official in China last month. OnePlus RT has also bagged a BIS certification previously, suggesting an imminent launch in the Indian market. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus RT should debut as a rebranded OnePlus 9RT and thus carry similar specifications as the latter. The 9RT has also been a hit in China, as it recorded CNY 100 million sales in just five minutes after its sale began. It will come with top-of-the-line specifications such as a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 600Hz touch response rate.

Design and display

The phone will provide 1,300-nits of peak brightness

The OnePlus RT should feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The device will sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,300-nits of peak brightness, 600Hz touch response rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

There will be a 16MP front camera

The OnePlus RT will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 main shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it will get a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus RT: Pricing and availability

OnePlus RT is tipped to be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen soon.