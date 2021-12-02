Technology iPhone SE 3 tipped to debut in Q1 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 12:45 am

iPhone SE 3 could be launched in Q1 2022

Apple is working on the third-generation model of its iPhone SE smartphone. In the latest development, research firm TrendForce has claimed that the handset will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Previous leaks suggest a physical Touch ID button, a 4.7-inch display, an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 2,821mAh battery. Here are more details.

iPhone SE 3 will be the third iteration of the SE handset and will offer upgrades in terms of the latest Apple processor and a bigger battery. It will be the company's first affordable 5G-ready smartphone. Its launch in Q1 2022 should place it alongside the upcoming flagships OnePlus 10 and Samsung Galaxy S22.

Design and display The phone will offer a Full-HD+ LCD display

The iPhone SE 3 is said to retain the design of the 2020 model. It will feature dust and water resistance built with thick top and bottom bezels along with a Touch ID home button. The device may sport a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 548ppi.

Information A 12MP rear camera setup is expected

The upcoming iPhone SE will likely offer a dual rear camera module, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it could get a 12MP selfie camera.

Internals It will run on iOS 15

The iPhone SE 3 will be backed by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot iOS 15 and will be equipped with a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port for charging.

Information iPhone SE 3: Pricing and availability

Apple will announce the official pricing and availability details of the latest iPhone SE at the time of its launch early in 2022. Going by its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000.