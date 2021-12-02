Technology Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will arrive in India in these colors

Published on Dec 02, 2021

Xiaomi is gearing up to soon launch two new smartphones in India, namely Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge. In the latest development, 91mobiles (via tipster Ishan Agarwal) has revealed the RAM, storage, and color variants of the 11i HyperCharge model. Accordingly, it will come in a single 8GB/128GB configuration and in two color options, including Stealth Black and Camo Green. Here's our roundup.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is said to arrive in India as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model, which was announced in China in October. The handset is believed to debut by the end of this year with 120W fast-charging support, which will make it the brand's fastest charging phone and the first to cross 100W charging speeds in the country.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Considering that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, it will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information It will sport a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper with a focal length of 50mm. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, the device is likely to be priced at around Rs. 28,000-30,000 in India.