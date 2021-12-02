Technology POCO releases MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for X3, X3 Pro

POCO releases MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for X3, X3 Pro

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 12:00 am

MIUI 12.5 update released for POCO X3 and X3 Pro

Tech giant POCO has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version update for its X3 and X3 Pro smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the firmware is claimed to deliver a swift performance, focused algorithms for a smooth experience, liquid storage feature, ultra-fine memory management mechanism, and improvements in the core system. Here are more details.

The latest MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition update on POCO X3 and X3 Pro comes with firmware version V12.5.4.0.RJGINXM and V12.5.5.0.RJUINXM, respectively, and with a download size of up to 3GB. The update is being released in batches via the over-the-air method.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

POCO X3 and X3 Pro had debuted in India last year and earlier this year, respectively. Following the latest MIUI 12.5 update, the handsets are now eligible to receive the MIUI 13 firmware, which will go official this month along with Xiaomi 12. The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition update may also be available for POCO X3 and X3 Pro in regions other than India.

Design and display The phones sport a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the POCO X3 and X3 Pro feature an IP53 rating with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a circular camera unit. The devices bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10 support.

Cameras There is a 20MP front camera on both devices

The POCO X3 offers a 64MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. The X3 Pro gets a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The duo is equipped with a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals They offer 33W fast-charging support

The POCO X3 is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset along with a 6,000mAh battery, while the X3 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 860 processor and a 5,160mAh battery. They support 33W fast-charging and come loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handsets offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.