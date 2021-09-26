Average Indian to work 700+ hours to afford iPhone 13

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 08:14 pm

Average Indian would need to work 700+ hours to afford iPhone 13

Apple's new iPhone 13 lineup continues the company's tradition of steep pricing. Not to mention, the pricing varies by country due to import duties, taxation norms, and currency exchange rate fluctuations, among other factors. Research studying the median income in various countries discovered that Indians would have to work the second-highest number of hours to be able to afford the new iPhone 13.

Too much work?

Indians must work 30 days to afford iPhone 13

Indians have hardly gotten over their iPhone-kidney jokes but according to a new study by Money Supermarket, the average Indian would need to toil for 724.2 hours or around 30 working days to finally afford the new iPhone 13. Only the average Filipino would have to work harder and clock in 775.3 hours to earn the money required to buy the smartphone.

Information

iPhone 13 (128GB), median monthly salaries were considered for study

The 128GB vanilla iPhone 13 was considered as the benchmark to evaluate price variations across geographies. The study calculated daily earnings using the median monthly salary for each country as reported by OurWorldInData and Numbeo. Calculations assumed region-specific official Apple prices and an eight-hour workday.

Say cheese!

Switzerland citizens to toil the least for new iPhone 13

The country where you could purchase an iPhone with the least amount of hours spent toiling for it would be Switzerland. The average Swiss citizen would have to work for just 34.3 hours to earn enough to buy the iPhone 13. This is because the study estimated the average annual Swiss salary to be $79,270.

But why!

iPhone 13 priced cheaper in Switzerland, median salaries higher too

The study noted that Switzerland has one of the highest median salaries in the world. The country also happens to rank in the top 10 for where the iPhone 13 is the cheapest after accounting for the aforementioned factors causing the price variations. In case you are wondering, the iPhone 13 is the costliest in Brazil at $1,449 for the 128GB iPhone 13 model.

Details

iPhone 13 price calculated to be lowest in Hong Kong

While a Brazilian would be paying 65.2% more than the Americans would pay for the iPhone 13, those in Hong Kong would pay the least for the device (just $874) as opposed to the average price calculated across the US ($877). One in Hong Kong would need to work for 62 hours to buy an iPhone 13.