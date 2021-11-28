Redmi K50 Pro could debut as Xiaomi 12X in India

Xiaomi 12X to be launched as a rebranded version of Redmi K50 Pro

Xiaomi is working on a new Redmi K50 Pro model which is said to be codenamed as 'Ingres.' As per a fresh leak, the handset will debut as Xiaomi 12X in India and as POCO F4 Pro in the global markets. The K50 Pro is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, a 64MP main camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The India-bound Xiaomi 12X will arrive as a successor to the Mi 11X. In comparison, it will have a smaller screen, an updated rear camera unit, next-generation flagship Snapdragon processor, and faster charging support. We expect it to arrive here sometime around December-January. On the other hand, the POCO F4 Pro will succeed the POCO F3 GT in the global markets.

Xiaomi 12X will sport a 120Hz screen

As a rebadged Redmi K50 Pro, the Xiaomi 12X will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may have a triple camera unit. The device is likely to bear a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 419ppi, and HDR10 support.

A 20MP selfie camera is expected

The triple rear cameras on the Xiaomi 12X are said to include a 64MP OmniVision main sensor, along with an ultra-wide lens and a macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it may get a 20MP front-facing snapper.

It will come loaded with up to 16GB of RAM

The Xiaomi 12X will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12X: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi 12X has been tipped to go official by mid-December this year. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000.