Xiaomi 12 and 12X may be launched on December 12

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 12:15 am

Xiaomi 12 series to be launched in China in December

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest flagship 12 series of smartphones in China. The line-up will include the Xiaomi 12 and 12X models. Now, according to MyDrivers, the handsets will debut in the country on December 12. They are said to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X are expected to arrive as the company's next flagship phones. If the tipped release date is correct, then the Xiaomi 12 will become the first phone to draw power from Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The devices will rival the likes of the OnePlus 10 series, Motorola Edge X, and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Design and display

The phones will have a Full-HD+ display

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The former is also rumored to boast a ceramic body. The handsets will bear 6.8-inch and 6.28-inch AMOLED screens, respectively, with a Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Cameras

They will sport a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12 may have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The Xiaomi 12X is also expected to offer a 50MP main camera. However, details regarding its other lenses are not known yet. Up front, the devices will sport a 32MP and 20MP selfie camera, respectively.

Internals

They will boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi 12 will offer 120W fast-charging support, whereas the 12X model may provide 67W wired and 33W wireless fast-charging support.

Information

Xiaomi 12 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 and 12X will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, the handsets are likely to start at around Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 35,000, respectively.