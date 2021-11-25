Truecaller 12 update released with Video Caller ID, Ghost Calling

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 25, 2021, 09:30 pm

Truecaller releases update for Android with Video Caller ID feature, more improvements

Truecaller on Thursday launched version 12 of its popular caller ID app for Android users. This update brings several new features, including Video Caller ID that lets users set a short video preview to let the other person know who is calling. It also brings a redesigned user interface, call recording functionality for all, alongside Ghost Call and Call Announce features for premium users.

Significance

Why does the story matter?

Truecaller is a caller identification service that has gained notoriety for its uncanny accuracy and simple yet efficient user interface. It helps users avoid spam and scam calls and save precious time. Until now, its caller identification services have only worked with standard voice calls made over cellular networks. Now, Truecaller 12 extends the functionality to video calls, too.

Cloud video

Video Caller ID extends familiar functionality to video calls

Video Caller ID allows you to create a short video that helps identify you. This video will be played automatically for the recipient of your video calls. You can record a video or choose from one of the four pre-designed templates. You will also be able to see the Video Caller IDs of your phonebook contacts who use the feature and verified business callers.

Usage

App also sports redesigned interface with tabs for calling, messaging

You can choose to manage the Video Caller ID setting for businesses and contacts by navigating to Settings > Caller ID in the Truecaller app. The videos you record for others using this feature will be stored in the Truecaller cloud. Truecaller 12 also sports a redesigned user interface with separate tabs for calling and messaging.

Now in beta

Call Recording feature isn't paywalled now

If you are on Android 5.1 or newer, you can also beta test the Call Recording feature. This was introduced for Premium users but is more widely available now. Recordings are stored locally on your device and can be shared as an audio file. Users can record from the full-screen menu or the pop-up Caller ID interface.

Make believe

Ghost Call can be your exit strategy for sticky situations

Truecaller 12 also brings Ghost Call and Call Announce features. These features are exclusively available for Premium and Gold-tier users. The first allows users to pretend they received a call from one of their contacts. You can define any name, phone number, and contact photo to make the hoax look genuine. Ghost calls can be scheduled for a specific time of the day, too.

Convenience

Call Announce reads out caller ID, a handy accessibility feature

Meanwhile, Call Announce allows the Truecaller app to read out to the caller ID for incoming phone calls. This could come in handy when you are driving. It works for saved contacts and numbers identified from Truecaller's database. Truecaller said the new features will gradually roll out for all Android users soon. It didn't say when the features would be available on iOS.