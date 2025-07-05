Diogo Jota, Andre Silva receive joint funeral attended by teammates
What's the story
The football world is in mourning as Portuguese players Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were laid to rest in a joint funeral on Saturday. The brothers lost their lives in a car accident on Thursday, leaving behind a grieving community. Hundreds of locals and fans gathered at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, the place where they are from, to pay final respects. Here's more.
Star presence
Teammates van Dijk, Robertson among those who attended the service
The funeral service was attended by several high-profile footballers, including Jota's Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson among several others. They were seen carrying floral tributes into the church ahead of the ceremony. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, the ex-Liverpool captain, laid flowers in memory of his friend and former team-mate Jota at Anfield. The tragic accident occurred in the Spanish province of Zamora while the brothers were reportedly heading to a ferry for Jota's pre-season training with Liverpool FC.
Local impact
The funeral service was held in Gondomar, a small Portuguese city near Porto that has been left reeling after the brothers' deaths. The community came together to mourn their loss, with many visibly upset. Supporters on the other side of the barrier applauded players as they walked in, while one woman shouted "Forca!" - strength.
Silent tribute
Guests had to watch from outside
Family and close friends of Jota and Silva walked into the church in silence, heads bowed down as the church bell rang. One person in the procession held a sign with Silva's photograph reading: "Para sempre um de nos." (Forever one of us.) The brothers' impact on football and their local community was so great that some guests had to watch from outside, hugging each other for comfort.