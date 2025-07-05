Chelsea sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Chelsea have officially signed Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens for a fee of £48.5 million, with an additional £3.5 million in potential add-ons. The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has penned a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge after joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2020. He scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 107 appearances for the German club during his time there. Here's more.
New beginnings
'It feels amazing to be part of this club'
Gittens expressed his excitement about joining Chelsea, saying it feels "amazing" to be part of such a big club. However, he won't be able to play for the Blues until after the Club World Cup. His former club Dortmund confirmed the deal on Thursday, with sporting director Sebastien Kehl admitting that negotiations with Chelsea were "challenging" but they are pleased with the outcome.
Career
Gittens' stats for Dortmund
As mentioned, Gittens made 107 appearances for Dortmund. He ended up scoring 17 goals. He made his senior team debut in the 2021-22 season. Notably, 76 of his appearances came in the Bundesliga. He scored 12 times. Gittens had a brilliant 2024-25 season for Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in 49 matches across all competitions. He made 32 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring 8 goals. Meanwhile, during his time at the club, Gittens made 9 assists in all competitions.