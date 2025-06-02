What's the story

Antoine Griezmann has signed a two-year contract extension with Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Monday.

The new deal will keep the French forward at the club until the summer of 2027 with the Frenchman being 36 years old then.

Griezmann's previous contract had one year left to run.

The contract extension comes just ahead of Atletico's participation in the Club World Cup in the United States, where they will face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on June 15.