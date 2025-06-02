Antoine Griezmann extends contract with Atletico Madrid: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Antoine Griezmann has signed a two-year contract extension with Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Monday.
The new deal will keep the French forward at the club until the summer of 2027 with the Frenchman being 36 years old then.
Griezmann's previous contract had one year left to run.
The contract extension comes just ahead of Atletico's participation in the Club World Cup in the United States, where they will face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on June 15.
Career highlights
Griezmann's stats at Atletico Madrid
The 34-year-old Griezmann is Atletico Madrid's all-time leading scorer with a whopping 197 career goals from 442 appearances in all competitions.
In his first spell with the club from 2014-15 to 2018-19, he scored 133 goals in 257 appearances.
Griezmann joined Barcelona next and spent two seasons.
He re-joined Atletico on loan in the summer of 2021. The following season saw the move being made permanent.
Griezmann owns 64 goals from 185 matches since coming back to Atletico from Barcelona.
1st spell
A superb first spell with the club
Griezmann scored 20-plus goals across all competitions in 5 successive seasons for Atletico in his 1st spell.
He scored 25 goals in 2014-15, 32 goals in 2015-16, 26 goals in 2016-17, 29 goals in 2017-18 and 21 goals in 2018-19.
94 of his goals came in La Liga from 180 appearances.
Meanwhile, he made 44 assists for the club with 32 of them coming in La Liga.
He won the Supercopa de Espana in 2014 in addition to winning the UEFA Europa League in 2017-18 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2018. He was also a Champions League runner-up in 2015-16.
2nd spell
How has he fared in his 2nd spell?
In the 2021-22 season, Griezmann played 36 matches and scored 8 times.
He followed this up with 16 goals in 2022-23, 24 goals in 2023-24 and 16 goals in 2024-25.
42 of his goals have come in the La Liga from 135 appearances.
Meanwhile, he has also made his presence felt with 41 assists in all competitions across these four seasons. 33 of these assists came in La Liga.
Contract!
Antoine Griezmann renews until 2027 ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/EZnf99hKAy— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 2, 2025