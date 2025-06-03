Aryna Sabalenka defeats Qinwen Zheng at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Women's singles world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, has booked her place in the last four stage at 2025 French Open.
Top seed Sabalenka defeated 8th seed Qinwen Zheng in a crunch quarter-final clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.
Sabalenka won the contest 7-6, 6-3 to move closer toward a maiden French Open crown.
This was the 5th successive match Sabalenka won in straight sets.
H2H record
7-1 win-loss record over Zheng
Sabalenka had a perfect record against Zheng in their first six meetings on the WTA Tour, including the final of the 2024 Australian Open.
However, Zheng broke that streak last month by defeating Sabalenka on clay at the Italian Open.
Sabalenka has now returned back to winning ways, racing to a 7-1 win-loss over Zheng.
Do you know?
21-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros
With this win, Sabalenka owns a 21-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She has reached the semis for the 2nd time here in Paris. Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 88-24 at majors.
Information
Here are the match stats
Sabalenka doled out six aces compared to Zheng's 5. In terms of double faults, Sabalenka committed two with Zheng committing 4. Sabalenka clocked a 60% win on the 1st serve and a 75% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/6 break points.
Opta stats
Key feats attained by Sabalenka
Since the start 2020, Sabalenka (11) has reached the most women's singles semi-finals of any player at GS events, with Iga Swiatek (seven) the only other player to reach more than five in that span.
At Slam events since 1990, Sabalenka (70.0%) trails only three players (minimum 10 matches) for win rate against WTA top 10 opponents - Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Swiatek.
Do you know?
Sabalenka could face Swiatek in the last 4
Sabalenka could meet defending champion and four-time French Open winner Swiatek in the last 4. Swiatek can reach the semis if she defeats Elina Svitolina. Notably, Swiatek owns an 8-4 win-loss record over Sabalenka.
Twitter Post
Another semis!
