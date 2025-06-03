What's the story

Women's singles world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, has booked her place in the last four stage at 2025 French Open.

Top seed Sabalenka defeated 8th seed Qinwen Zheng in a crunch quarter-final clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

Sabalenka won the contest 7-6, 6-3 to move closer toward a maiden French Open crown.

This was the 5th successive match Sabalenka won in straight sets.