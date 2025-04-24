Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open: Here's why
What's the story
Spanish tennis sensation and current world number three Carlos Alcaraz has announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open owing to an injury.
The young athlete suffered a hamstring and groin injury in the final match of the Barcelona Open on Sunday.
Despite the setback, Alcaraz remains hopeful about his participation in the upcoming French Open, where he will look to defend his title.
Here's more.
Recovery process
Alcaraz's journey through injury and recovery
The 21-year-old tennis star revealed he needed mid-match treatment during the Barcelona final against Holger Rune.
Despite the setback, Alcaraz pushed through but ultimately fell 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
He shared that he plans to resume training in a week or two, emphasizing a careful and measured approach to his recovery.
"In a week or two I shall return to training, but I will take it step by step," Alcaraz said at his pre-tournament press conference in Madrid.
Upcoming tournaments
Alcaraz's future plans amidst injury
Despite his current injury, Alcaraz isn't losing sight of future tournaments.
He has said that he intends to compete at the Italian Open in Rome starting May 6, ahead of the French Open set for May 25.
Even if he misses out on competitive play before Roland Garros, Alcaraz is confident about his ability to contend for the clay-court Grand Slam title.
Monte-Carlo Masters title
Alcaraz scripts records with maiden Monte-Carlo Masters title
Alcaraz recently won his first-ever Monte-Carlo Masters title.
The young Spaniard defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. With this victory, Alcaraz extended his ATP head-to-head lead over Musetti to 4-1 (5 meetings).
Meanwhile, this marks Alcaraz's sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and his most prestigious victory since claiming the Wimbledon crown last year.
Notably, Alcaraz, aged 21 years and 337 days, became the youngest player to win the men's singles title at the Monte-Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal (2008).
Madrid open
A look at the Spaniard's record at the Madrid Open
Alcaraz is a two-time Madrid Open champion.
He defeated Alexander Zverev in his first final in 2022, and won his second consecutive title in 2023 beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.
Notably, he was also the youngest player to clinch the title when he did so in 2022, aged 19 years.
Additionally, Alcaraz is only the second player after Nadal to claim two consecutive titles.