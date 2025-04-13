What's the story

Men's tennis singles world number three, Carlos Alcaraz, has won his first-ever Monte-Carlo Masters title.

The young Spaniard defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

This marks Alcaraz's sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and his most prestigious victory since claiming the Wimbledon crown last year.

The Spaniard will climb to No. 2 in the ATP Rankings on Monday following his victory, surpassing Alexander Zverev.

