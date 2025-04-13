Carlos Alcaraz makes these records with maiden Monte-Carlo Masters title
What's the story
Men's tennis singles world number three, Carlos Alcaraz, has won his first-ever Monte-Carlo Masters title.
The young Spaniard defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.
This marks Alcaraz's sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and his most prestigious victory since claiming the Wimbledon crown last year.
The Spaniard will climb to No. 2 in the ATP Rankings on Monday following his victory, surpassing Alexander Zverev.
Here's more.
Match recap
Match stats and H2H record
Alcaraz and Musetti served three aces each. The Spaniard recorded three double faults to Musetti's one.
Alcaraz claimed 70% win on the 1st serve and a 58% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/8 break points while Musetti managed only two out of nine.
With this victory, Alcaraz has now extended his ATP head-to-head lead over Musetti to 4-1 in 5 meetings.
Opta stats
Alacaraz owns these sound percentages
With a sixth ATP Masters 1000 title, Alcaraz (20.7%, 6/29) is the fourth player since 1990 to win 20+% of ATP Masters 1000 events entered after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
In the Open Era, Alcaraz (33.3%, 9/27) now only trails Nadal (54.3%, 63/116) and Bjorn Borg (41.1%, 30/73) for percentage of ATP events won from main draws entered on clay.
Do you know?
2nd-youngest to win the Monte-Carlos Masters crown
Alcaraz aged 21 years and 337 days, has become the youngest player to win the men's singles title at the Monte-Carlo Masters since his idol Nadal (21 years and 321 days) in 2008.
Overcoming obstacles
Alcaraz reflects on his challenging journey
Alcaraz was elated to win the Monte Carlo title for the first time. He spoke about the challenges he faced this month, on and off the court.
"I'm really proud of myself how I've dealt with everything," Alcaraz said as per Hindustan Times. "It's been a really difficult month for me on the court and outside."
His efforts have paid off as he moves up in rankings to number two, displacing Alexander Zverev.
Match highlights
Alcaraz praises Musetti's resilience despite injury
Notably, Musetti had defeated two opponents, including Top 10 star Stefanos Tsitsipas, to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.
However, he battled an injury throughout the match against Alcaraz.
The Spaniard praised Musetti's toughness despite the unfortunate incident.
"Lorenzo's been through a really tough week," said Alcaraz. "I feel sorry for him... Hopefully it's not serious and he's 100% soon."
Future prospects
Musetti looks forward to future tournaments
Despite the loss, Musetti has ensured a place at number 11 in the rankings.
He remains optimistic about the upcoming tournaments as the clay season builds toward the French Open at Roland Garros next month.
"It was probably one of my best tournaments so far," said Musetti. "I'm disappointed I couldn't finish the match in the best way... You deserve it so I will keep going and try and come back for revenge."